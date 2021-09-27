"We are excited to introduce our latest outdoor smart home innovations to easily control outdoor appliances and lighting," said Jeff Barney, COO of TP-Link USA. "Our amazing outdoor plugs offer a long Wi-Fi range allowing users to easily stay connected all while being controlled with simple voice commands or with the Kasa Smart app."

TP-Link is expanding its outdoor product line by introducing a pair of new smart plugs on Monday. The latest Kasa accessories bring smart home convenience to the great outdoors with extra-long range, weather resistance, and smart app and voice control.

Users can say goodbye to dead spots in their backyard with the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-In Dimmer (KP405). It connects directly with existing 2.4 GHz in-home wireless network, no additional hub or device required to bring Wi-Fi outdoors up to 300 ft. It has an IP64 rating and features a weather-resistant cover that ensures protection against dust intrusion and splashes of water. With the KP405, users can adjust the brightness of their connected outdoor lights to set the perfect ambiance and control schedules from sunrise to sunset to automatically save energy.

TP-Link's Kasa KP401 Smart WiFi Outdoor Plug provides a single, hub-free, smart outlet that connects to existing home networks at distances of up to 300-feet. The KP401 sports an IP64 weather-resistance rating for year-round use, and it is ETL certified with support for loads up to 15A and up to 1875W.

The new KP405 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-In Dimmer also offers a single, smart outlet with weather resistance and 300-foot range but adds dimming capabilities to the mix. With dimming controls, users can adjust brightness levels on compatible outdoor lighting on-demand, and through schedules, lighting can automatically turn on to the perfect level.

In addition to the Kasa app, both the latest plugs support voice controls via Alexa and the Google Assistant. However, like previous Kasa releases, the new plugs do not work with Apple's HomeKit.

The TP-Link KP401 Kasa Smart WiFi Outdoor Plug is available now through Amazon for $16.99. The TP-Link KP405 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-In Dimmer is also available now for $29.99.