What you need to know
- Book Track can keep tabs on all of your books by scanning the barcode.
- The personal library back is available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Bookworms the world over know how difficult it can be to keep track of their books. Especially as collections grow. Book Track is an app that makes it easier to know which books you have as well as find out information about them, tag them, and more.
Available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, Book Track syncs your library across all of those devices so that you're always up-to-date no matter what. Adding books to your collection is as simple as scanning their barcode and that's it. You're off to the races.
Book Track is the application built for iPhone, iPad and Mac to easily keep track of the books you have purchased and which you would like to read. Manage your personal collection and wish list, searching for books by name or author, doing a barcode scan or entering them manually. Digitizing your personal library has never been easier or faster.
This latest version 2.1 update adds a ton of new features while iterating on old ones. The whole app now looks different with improved display layouts for the book list as well as an advanced sorting mode.
- New design for book details and edit pages
- New display layouts for the list of books
- New advanced sorting mode
- New Quotes section with all your quotes of your books
- Share your quotes with your friends or on the social networks
- Added support to dynamic fonts
- More easily accessible sorting options
- Added sort and filter options in all book lists (tags, series)
- New advanced search page
- Drag & drop quotes to add, move or export them
- Drag & drop books to the sidebar to change sections, assign tags and series or manage reading status (available on iPadOS and macOS)
- Lending section moved in the settings
- Improved cover loading animation
You can download Book Track from the App Store right now, priced at $4.99. Whether you're reading paper books or using one of the best Kindles on the market, this is a great app to track it all. There are plenty of e-reader apps out there, too.
