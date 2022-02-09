While reading paper books is always a great feeling, avid readers know that e-books are way easier to travel with, and your favorite iPad makes a great e-reader. The larger screen of your best iPad provides an awesome way to read your favorite books, magazines, and other content. Here are our favorite e-reader apps for the iPad.

Apple Books

In case you didn't know, your iPad already comes loaded with Apple's own e-reader app called Apple Books that works seamlessly with iOS. Apple Books gives you access to the entire catalog that Apple Books' Store provides and automatically syncs with your iCloud account so you can access your purchases across all your iOS devices. The app also gives you the ability to highlight sections of text, write comments, change the font size, change the background color, and a few other useful options that allow you to customize your reading experience. Plus, it's also compatible with PDFs, so if you're looking for a place to read documents, Apple Books can help you out as well. Apple Books comes pre-installed on any new iPad, but if you deleted it, you can download it again from the App Store.

Apple Books It comes pre-installed on your iPad and lets you buy, read, and listen to books and audiobooks. Free at App Store

Kindle

Although Amazon is now a huge online store that sells almost everything imaginable, back in its early days, it started as an online bookstore, and the Kindle app provides access to Amazon's massive catalog of books. Kindle can do just about anything you want from an e-reader, including changing the font, background color, highlighting text, making annotations, and more. Plus, Kindle has a very robust library management system that makes it super easy to find pages in any book with only a couple of taps of the screen. If you're new to e-reading, I highly suggest downloading Kindle and giving it a try. After prompting you to log in to your Amazon account, Kindle will ask you to select some genres of books you like to read and rate a handful of titles. Kindle uses this information to help you discover books you might like in the future, but it also downloads some samples for you to try. While these free samples are only part of a book, it gives you a chance to try the interface out for yourself to see if you like it.

Kindle - eBook and magazine reader An extraordinarily large catalog of books and audiobooks is available for purchase and all of it is connected to your Amazon account. Free at App Store

Bluefire Reader

If you're looking for an e-reader app that can access your Adobe content, look no further than Bluefire Reader. On top of Adobe DRM content, Bluefire Reader can handle EPUB and PDF files, allowing you to transfer your own files from other places and have them conveniently in one place. Plus, Bluefire allows users to easily bookmark locations, highlight text, make annotations, and even use night mode across all your iOS devices, so you'll be able to read how and when you want.

Bluefire Reader Bluefire Reader is cleaner and more minimalist than other reader apps, making it perfect for people who don't care about all the fancy bells and whistles. $5 at App Store

Scribd

If you're the type of person who likes an unlimited subscription service for your content and doesn't mind shelling out some cash every month, Scribd has been called the "Netflix for books." Much like its nickname would indicate, Scribd has a huge library of books, audiobooks, magazines, newspapers, and more that you can access for a monthly subscription fee, which varies in price depending on what tier you choose. The app itself is extremely well organized and easy to navigate, plus all the typical functionality of great e-reader apps are included. You'll be able to annotate, highlight text, and use bookmarks whenever you please, all while being able to customize the look.

Scribd For a monthly subscription, you'll get access to books, audiobooks, sheet music, magazines, newspapers, and more. $10/month at App Store

Google Play Books

If you're locked into the Google ecosystem, you can still read all your favorite books on your iPad with Google Play Books. With thousands of books, audiobooks, comic books, magazines, and other content to choose from, Google Play Books syncs across all your devices using your Google account. Perfect for people who choose the iPad as their preferred tablet while also carrying around an Android phone.

Google Play Books Its relatively simple design is easy to navigate and has all the options — such as annotations, changing fonts, and highlighting text — that you'd expect in an e-reader app. Free at App Store

OverDrive

Some public libraries across the country already have a digital media lending system that doesn't cost you any extra money and OverDrive brings that media directly to your iPad. OverDrive allows you to borrow books, audiobooks, and other content from the digital collections of participating libraries, without having to leave the comfort of your home, office, cabin, or anywhere else you and your iPad find yourself.

OverDrive With access to the collections 24/7, the ability to create wishlists, and OverDrive's automatic returns feature, you'll never need to step foot in your local library again! Free at App Store

Kobo Books

Kobo has been around for a long time and has a well-established library of books and audiobooks, all of which you can access through the Kobo Books app on your iPad. It's a store and e-reader in one, meaning you can buy, download, and read all your books right from the app. It has a ton of different themes you can set your background to, from light and bright white tones, to blacks and dark grays, meaning regardless of the lighting around you, you should be able to read comfortably. Plus, it even has a night mode to make it a bit easier on your iPad's battery.