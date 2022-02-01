Apple is now giving people an extra $25 when they trade in their old Apple Watch against a new product or to get Apple Store credit. The move is part of a wider celebration of Heart Month that includes a new Apple Watch Activity Challenge and more.

The new trade-in offer means that customers can hand over an Apple Watch Series 2 or newer and get up to $235 in credit that could be used against anything — including a shiny new Apple Watch Series 7. Apple's offer is available in the UK, Canada, US, Italy, Spain, Germany, and the UAE. Those in the United States can learn more about trade-in prices on Apple's website.

Apple says that trade-in prices will return to normal from March 1 so you have four weeks to take advantage of this offer.

Apple Watch Series 7 is the best Apple Watch Apple has ever made and it will remain that way until Apple Watch Series 8 arrives later this year. We still don't know all that much about what to expect from the updated Apple Watch, although a new range of sensors isn't thought to be in the cards for 2022.

Just last month Bloomberg's Mark Gurman poured cold water on any hope that we could see new sensors in Apple Watch Series 8.

Don't expect any of these soon, though. Body temperature was on this year's roadmap, but chatter about it has slowed down recently. Blood pressure is at least two to three years away, while I wouldn't be surprised if glucose monitoring doesn't land until later in the second half of the decade