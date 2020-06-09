Thanks to Bitcoin, cryptocurrency is no longer a foreign concept to many people. Then again, even though it has entered mainstream consciousness, it doesn't necessarily mean that the public is already familiar with how it truly works, as well as its potential to generate so much revenue. If you're one of those folks who are still confused as to what crypto really is, the Complete Stock & Cryptocurrency Investment Toolkit Bundle is an excellent springboard to achieving success with investing digital money — and investing in general.

Equipped with 11 courses spread across over 50 hours of premium content, this training bundle will take you on a deep dive into all things crypto, so you can grow your wealth and pad that checking account. Taught by experts like Chris Haroun, a hedge fund founder and venture capitalist and Theo McArthur, an experienced cryptocurrency trader and investor, expect to learn things like how the stock market works, identifying potential selling signals on the cryptocurrency charts, various types of cryptocurrency, and tips for maximizing your return on investment. You'll also be exposed to other investment types, including real estate, penny stocks, forex, and a whole lot more.

Beef up your financial literacy and learn how to invest like a pro with this bundle, which is currently on sale for only $39.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.