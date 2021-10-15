im## What you need to know

Popular movie tracker Popcorn Movies has today received its big iOS 15 update, bringing a slew of new features to the app along with it.

Popcorn Movies is an app that taps into Trakt for top-notch movie tracking and information gathering. Now, it's better than ever thanks to a new Liked Lists feature that makes it easier to manage liked movies from within the app while discovering new trending and popular movies at the same time. A swipe action makes liking and unliking any lists as easy as can be.

Beyond that, an improved browsing experience makes the app look and feel better throughout.

Get ready to meet a whole new Browse page featuring 2 new navigation options (Movies and Lists), a new For You section - showing all your movie recommendations -, Top Rated movies and the weekend Box Office. When selecting Movies, Lifetime or Premium users will now be able to expand their discovery with Genres by scrolling down to the bottom of the Movies page and selecting any genre to discover movies matching the selection. The new inline pagination makes it easier to keep loading items while scrolling horizontally. You can still tap See All to switch to a vertical scrolling behavior and enjoy the same automatic pagination

The newly updated app also now includes a richer information set, with person details also including a "Known For" section to make it easier to find other movies featuring your favorite stars.

There are a ton more changes that you can find over in the App Store right now. Popcorn Movies is a free download and you can grab it for yourself right now. In-app purchases are also available.