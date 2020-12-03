B&H's DealZone is a collection of deals that changes every day. You want to act fast because you never know if these deals will sell out even before they expire. Right now, you can get the CalDigit TS3 Plus 15-port Thunderbolt 3 dock on sale for $189.99. That's down from a street price around $250 and one of the best prices we've ever seen. The multi-port dock has never dropped below $200 on Amazon, and we have never shared a deal where it dropped this low before either.

Great price CalDigit TS3 Plus 15-port Thunderbolt 3 space gray dock Adds 15 forms of connectivity with Thunderbolt 3 speeds, including 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports, 5 USB-A ports, one USB-C Gen1 port, one USB-C Gen2 port, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card slot, and more. Can also provide 87W charging for your laptop. $189.99 $250.00 $60 off See at B&H

That $80 discount may be just enough to justify you getting this for your fancy Thunderbolt 3 laptop, but if you don't have Thunderbolt 3 you should not buy this. If all you have is USB-C, there are plenty of options out there like this Anker 5-in-1 hub that won't cost nearly as much and still give you plenty of functionality. The key to the more expensive price is that super crazy fast Thunderbolt 3 speed, which this dock fully takes advantage of.

With one Thunderbolt 3 port, the TS3 Plus can provide a whole ton of functionality. It actually has 15 ports you can use for peripherals and accessories, including two Thunderbolt 3 ports of its own with 40 Gb/s data transfer speeds. It also has a DisplayPort 1.2 connection, five USB-A ports, one USB-C 3.1 Gen1 port with 5 Gb/s speed, and one USB-C 3.1 Gen2 port with 10 Gb/s speed that is data transfer only. Other ports include Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card slot, 3.5mm stereo input (for a mic) and 3.5mm stereo output (for headphones), and a digital optical audio port.

You can use one of the Thunderbolt 3 ports to connect and charge your host computer. With a firmware update, that port can provide up to 87W to charge your laptop and power your peripherals. The secondary Thunderbolt 3 port provides 15W power and can work with downstream devices. Use that port and the DisplayPort to connect external monitors. It will support up to two monitors at 4K with 60Hz or one 5K monitor at 60Hz using just the Thunderbolt 3 port.

This machine is compatible with Mac and Windows as long as there's a USB-C port to connect to. This port would be great for anyone that has a desktop or workstation and works regularly from a laptop, too. Plug everything into the TS3 Plus and then all you have to do is connect your laptop when you want to expand its functionality.