Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro looks the same as the old one with the only changes going on inside. Apple upgraded the existing M1 chip to an all-new M2 — but are the two interchangeable?

That's something YouTuber Luke Miani set out to figure out by taking a new Apple M2 13-inch MacBook Pro and ripping out its insides. The process of transplanting the new M2-powered logic board into the older M113-inch MacBook Pro initially looked like a relatively simple one given a quick glance, but as you might already expect, it wasn't that simple.

While the physical hardware swap seemed to work, things didn't go quite so well when it came to turning this Frankenstein's monster of a Mac on. Namely, it didn't. And that's all she wrote.