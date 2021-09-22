Lions Iphone 13 ProSource: Austin Mann

  • Travel photographer Austin Mann took an iPhone 13 Pro Max to Tanzania and captured some stunning photos.
  • Mann takes the latest iPhone to somewhere exotic to test its cameras every year.

Every year Apple gives travel photographer Austin Mann a new iPhone to see what he can do with it and, invariably, he does something special. This year's iPhone 13 launch is no different, with Mann taking an iPhone 13 Pro to Tanzania.

The full, epic iPhone 13 Pro camera review is well worth checking out for a couple of reasons. Not only does it have a ton of photos that I won't be posting here, but it also has more information on how the shots were captured. There's even a short video, with Mann saying that was captured with a stock iPhone 13 Pro and a "simple handheld stabilizer."

All of the shots are stunning, with this Leopard captured using the iPhone 13 Pro's telephoto lens in ProRAW format. The photo was then edited in Lightroom CC right on the same iPhone.

Apple is making a big deal about the new iPhone cameras and while few of us can hope to capture the same kinds of images shown off by Mann, it's always good to know that the same iPhone in our pockets is capable of such shots. It's much the same as people who drive supercars around — they never max them out, but they like to know that they could.

The new iPhone 13 Pro is undoubtedly the best iPhone for macrophotography, something shown off by this image among others.

As a photographer passionate about the natural world, I carry a macro lens with me no matter what project I'm working on, just because I never know what tiny detail of interest might present itself. Now with the macro capability of the iPhone 13 Pro, I feel like I have my "in-a-pinch" macro shots covered and I can leave the rarely used macro lens at home.

Again, be sure to check out the iPhone 13 Pro camera review for even more amazing photos of wildlife and such — it's worth your time, even if you don't read any of the words!