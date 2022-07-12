The Echo Dot is already one of the coolest little smart speakers on the planet but you know what would make it even cooler? If you slapped a tiger's face on it. That's exactly what the kid-oriented Echo Dot is all about, and you can put one in your kids' room for just $24.99 right now — that's a 58% price drop.

Those looking for a friendly face can choose between the tiger or panda versions of the Echo Dot and receive a special fourth generation version of the Alexa-powered smart speaker. They'll also get a year of Amazon Kids+ thrown in, giving kids access to thousands of ad-free books, games, and more. Note that Amazon will start charging you $5 per month after the first year, though.

As for the Echo itself, it'll work just the same way as a normal one — kids can ask Alexa to do things, answer questions, and more. There are parental controls that can be applied of course, with the ability to set time limits and filter explicit songs likely to be at the top of the list for most parents.

Amazon would normally sell this kids' version for around $60, but if you place an order now and happen to be an Amazon Prime subscriber that price comes down to just $24.99. That's a bargain in anyone's book, surely.

