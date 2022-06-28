As an audio lover, I take reviewing headphones and speakers very seriously. I've had the chance to review three speakers by Tribit, and I'm a fan of this company because they deliver high-fidelity audio in many forms at affordable price points. The Tribit StormBox Pro is a Bluetooth portable speaker that doubles as a power bank. It features a whopping 24 hours of playback, and its tower shape delivers 360-degree sound wherever you go.

Tribit StormBox Pro Bottom line: This 40W tower speaker delivers 360-degree, room-filling sound. It features three drivers, two passive radiators, and a three-inch neodymium subwoofer to deliver up to 24 hours of high-fidelity audio. My two complaints are that it takes forever to charge, and it only comes in one color. The Good Portable speaker + power bank

360-degree sound

24-hour battery life

Bluetooth connectivity

IP67 The Bad Extra-long charge time

Only comes in one color $120 at Amazon

$120 at Tribit

Tribit StormBox Pro: Price and availability

Tribit StormBox Pro is available on Amazon and the Tribit site for $120, although it will likely go on sale on Amazon over time. Purchase comes with the StormBox Pro, warranty card, user manual, and USB-C charging cable. Tribit StormBox Pro: What sounds good

If you're looking for superior audio quality at a great price, Tribit is worthy of checking out. I've reviewed the Tribit XSound Mega, StormBox Micro 2, and now Tribit StormBox Pro, and I've been impressed by all three for various reasons, but most of all for their sound quality and value. What sets Tribit StormBox Pro apart from some of the other Best Bluetooth speakers, is its tall, tower-like design. This speaker is made to sit vertically, which provides full, 360-degree sound, with no dead zones. The button controls are straightforward and easy to use. It has dedicated Bluetooth, power, and XBass buttons, plus a five-light LED battery indicator, and from left to right: volume down, multifunctional button, and volume up controls. The multifunctional button can play/pause a track, skip forward and back, activate Siri, answer/end/reject phone calls, pause the current call and answer the incoming, and switch between two phone calls.

Output power 40W Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Uses Indoors and outdoors Durability rating IP67 Battery life Up to 24 hours Charge time 7 hours Built-in power bank Yes Built-in mic Yes Wireless range Up to 100 feet Dimensions 3.78 x 3.78 x 7.08 inches Connector type USB-C input; USB-A output Weight 2.15 pounds

StormBox Pro packs a lot of power with its 40W output. It can get seriously loud. Dual passive radiators deliver smooth, deep bass notes, and reduce vibration by turning it into acoustic output. It has a downward-facing, full-range transducer that works with an acoustic deflector for 360-degree, well-balanced audio. A three-inch, neodymium, subwoofer provides lots of depth, especially when in XBass mode. XBass mode gives the bass a boost providing a fuller, more sonorous sound. A fan of big bass, I typically listen with XBass mode on. It's a richer audio experience and without it, it lacks depth. The cool thing about Tribit StormBox Pro is that it also doubles as a portable power bank. With its 40W output and 24-hour battery life, it can charge any USB-A compatible device effectively wherever you are. It features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, has a wireless range of up to 100 feet, and has easily paired with an iPhone, Macbook Pro, and other devices. It supports TWS pairing if you want to connect it to another StormBox Pro for even bigger sound in party mode. It's IP67 waterproof and even has a protective cover over the USB-A output and USB-C input, making it splash-proof and safe to take to the beach, pool, and lake. I haven't drop-kicked it around, but it feels sturdy and durable, and comes with a thick rubber carrying strap for easy portability. Tribit StormBox Pro: What doesn't sound good

On the downside, Tribit StormBox Pro's extra-long battery life of up to 24 hours comes at a price. It takes a whopping seven hours to charge. When it's dead, it's dead for a while. Another con: color enthusiasts may be disappointed that it only comes in black. Tritbit StormBox Pro: Competition

We all know Bose offers premium sound quality — but it comes at a premium price. As you can see, Bose SoundLink Revolve+ boasts a similar design to Tribit StormBox Pro's, but the Pro's speaker covers 100% of the surface area top to bottom, compared to SoundLink Revolve+'s 50%. The features on both are similar, but StormBox Pro comes out on top with its 24-hour battery life (Revolve+ offers 17), and portable power bank. I don't own a SoundLink Revolve+, so I can't compare the audio quality, but I can say StormBox Pro delivers exceptional sound quality and comes at a fraction of the cost, making it a better value.

I have reviewed the similar Tribit StormBox Micro 2 and love it because it sounds great — especially when considering how small it is — and like the StormBox Pro, it doubles as a power bank. StormBox Micro 2 doesn't have nearly the power output (10W vs. 40W), nor the battery life (12 hours vs. 24 hours) of StormBox Pro, but it's much lighter and also comes in at a cheaper price point. Choosing between these two is tough, but it comes down to your needs and how you plan on using it. Tribit StormBox Pro: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You're looking for a mid-size portable speaker

You want a two-in-one portable charger

You want excellent battery life You shouldn't buy this if... You don't have seven hours to charge it

You want something other than black You should buy this if you're looking for a great value, mid-size, portable speaker with impressive sound quality and extra-long battery life. StormBox Pro offers up to 24 hours of playback. It has a 40W output and can charge all of your USB-A compatible devices on the go. You shouldn't buy this if you're not into the extra-long charge time as StormBox Pro takes seven hours. Also, if you're looking for some fun colors be aware that this only comes in black. 4 out of 5 StormBox Pro is another noteworthy portable speaker by Tribit. It's powerful and produces 360-degree dynamic sound. I'm all about its extra-long battery life of 24 hours and the ability to charge my compatible accessories on the go is definitely a huge plus. It does take seemingly forever to charge, and it only comes in black, but overall, I am quite impressed by this wireless Bluetooth speaker.