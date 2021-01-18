Next to going to the gym and drinking less booze, there is no New Year's resolution quite as widespread as getting one's finances in order. But keeping track of every cent you spend can seem like an impossible task without some help.

Enter Truebill — an "automated financial assistance app" that is earning rave reviews.

Available on iOS and Android, the app helps users to view all their monthly bills, reduce payments, cancel costly subscriptions, and manage a budget. Plus, it's free to download.

Track Your Finances

The average American spends around 44 hours per week working. That doesn't leave much time to think about money.

As a result, many of us renew contracts without looking for cheaper alternatives. We also allow free trials to expire and forget to pay credit card bills.

Truebill helps you take back control. Used by over one million people, the app securely connects to your bank to build a complete picture of your expenses. You can then take action with a few taps.

Take Control

The average person in this country spends over $200 a month on subscriptions. From unused gym memberships to forgotten streaming accounts, that figure includes plenty of waste.

To help you save money, Truebill lists all your subscriptions in one place and allows you to cancel with a tap. The app can even secure a refund in some cases.

Reduce your bills

You might think of your cable, internet, and credit card bills as a fixed cost. In reality, most can be negotiated down — but that would usually mean spending time on the phone.

Truebill offers a much easier alternative. You simply connect the app to your supplier or take a photo of your latest paper bill, and allow the app to negotiate on your behalf.

A team of specialists talk directly to your supplier to secure a lower rate or a one-time discount. Given that the average user saves $700, you can expect to recoup serious money.

Budgeting and Credit

Budgeting is the best way to ensure your paycheck lasts the whole month. Truebill helps you set up targets and monitor your spending via simple graphics.

The app sends you friendly reminders when you are getting close to your limit. If you need a little help, you can also get an advance payment of up to $100.

If you need to borrow more, Truebill even helps you track your credit score. This app is like having a financial advisor in your pocket.

Get Started Today

You can download Truebill from the App Store and use many of the features free.

For automatic syncing, easy cancellations, unlimited budgets, and more, you can upgrade to Premium.

Truebill lets you set your own price, between $3 and $12 per month. If you prefer, you can pay annually at $36 or $48 per year.

Sound good? Sign up today to start taking better care of your money with a little help from the pros.

Prices subject to change