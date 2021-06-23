Apple's Apple Watch Series 6 is already a great wearable for all kinds of reasons including its ability to save lives, open doors, and help us keep fit. But did you know that it can tighten screws, too? You do now!

First reported by Yanko Design, this whole thing is a bit bizarre but also very awesome. See, Leatherman makes a multitool bracelet that includes 29 different tools and costs $150 from Amazon. But you need a way to attach that to an Apple Watch, which is where the $58 BestTechTool adapter comes into the mix.