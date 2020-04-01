What you need to know
- Twelve South just launched a new "purse" for AirPods Pro.
- It's not an April Fool's joke.
- Honestly, it's not a joke.
Sometimes, there's a joke so funny that you just have to let yourself fall for it. On April Fool's Day, we see a lot of "new products" from companies having a laugh. It's actually kind of a pain for us, as writers, to figure out what's real and what's not.
I got an email from Twelve South that they're launching a new case for AirPods Pro on April Fool's Day and it's called AirBag. I laughed, clicked the link, and saw a tiny purse, just big enough to fit a pair of AirPods Pro. I scoured the page for evidence that this was a joke. I couldn't find one.
Usually, when a company wants to prank us, they don't let you actually buy the product they're selling. It'll be "out of stock" or "coming soon," but here I was, staring at a "Buy Now" button on Twelve South's website.
OK, I thought, I'll follow this joke to the end. I'll bet I get a popup message when I try to buy it telling me that the jokes on me. Nope. I purchased one AirBag for AirPods Pro case for $50 from Twelve South today, and even though I went through the process mainly to see if it was an elaborate ruse, I don't regret my purchase. I actually really like this tiny little purse and the long strap is removable, so I don't have to wear it over my shoulder (because I won't, I just can't bring myself to do that).
Twelve South makes some of my favorite products, especially AirPods and AirPods Pro cases, so I'm happy to grab this one for my collection.
If you want to order the AirBag for AirPods Pro from Twelve South, you'd better head over there now. They're limited edition with only 650 left for sale.
Tiny purse
AirBag for AirPods Pro
The best not-joke on the internet today.
If you look at this tiny purse for AirPods Pro and realize that it reminds you of every purse you carried in the 90s, then just go for it. You'll be one of a few that can say you own one.
Oh, and I did get confirmation directly from Twelve South. This is not a joke. So don't worry about getting pranked.
