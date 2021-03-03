What you need to know
- Twelve South has launched the HoverBar Duo iPad stand.
- HoverBar Duo stand supports various positions, angles, and iPad models.
- New stand is available now for $79.99.
Twelve South has introduced a new versatile iPad stand that puts Apple's tablet in the optimal position for meetings, cooking, and more.
HoverBar Duo is an adjustable iPad stand that frees your hands so you can do more - and create more - with iPad. Watch a cooking show or record your own crafting videos. Lift your iPad to eye-level for Zoom calls or give grandma a virtual seat at the party. If you can do it with iPad, you can probably do it better with a height adjustable, multi-position HoverBar Duo holding your iPad for you.
Twelve South's HoverBar Duo can be placed virtually anywhere thanks to a unique weighted base and shelf clamp system. On a desk, height and angle adjustments can put the iPad right at eye-level, making it great for meetings, productivity, or as a second screen with Sidecar on macOS.
By lowering the stand down to table height, the HoverBar Duo provides an easy way to jot down notes with a stylus, such as the Apple Pencil 1 or Apple Pencil 2. When not in use, the Apple Pencil stores neatly in a slot directly on the base. The included clamp mount for the HoverBar Duo allows for placement on surfaces such as kitchen cabinets, countertops, rods, bed frames, and tables, freeing up your hands for other tasks.
The HoverBar Duo is compatible with most models of iPad and certain iPhone sizes. Here's the breakdown from Twelve South:
- iPad (all generations)
- iPad Air (all generations)
- iPad Pro (all generations)
-
iPad mini (all generations)
-
iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 11
- iPhone XR
- and all previous generations of iPhone
The HoverBar Duo is available now directly from twelvesouth.com for $79.99.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
