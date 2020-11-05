Twelve South Bookbook Vol 2 DetachedSource: Twelve South

  • Twelve South has launched BookBook vol.2 for the iPhone 12 lineup.
  • The new case features a magnetic closure and shell.
  • It also features a special spot to store your Apple Card.

Twelve South, makers of popular accessories for a range of Apple products, has announced its latest generation of BookBook for the iPhone 12 lineup.

The BookBook iPhone case has been a fan favorite of Twelve South for years now. BookBook vol. 2 brings some notable updates to the iPhone case with a magnetic closure, a magnetic leather shell, and a space for your Apple Card.

BookBook, the original wallet case, has long been a Twelve South fan favorite. Now, hot off the press is our newest edition, BookBook vol. 2 for iPhone. What's new with this update of our legendary case? A magnetic closure for better phone and wallet protection, a magnetic leather shell for easy separation of wallet and phone, and a safe space for your brand-new Apple Card. If you're addicted to BookBooks, you know the story. If you've never owned a BookBook, read on to discover how this luxury case streamlines your everyday carry while protecting your iPhone.

Twelve South Bookbook Vol 2 Apple CardSource: Twelve South

To celebrate the release, Twelve South released a video showcasing their favorite features of the case:

Here is the full feature set of BookBook vol. 2 for the iPhone 12:

  • Premium leather, all-in-one iPhone case, wallet, and viewing stand
  • Fully removable magnetic leather iPhone shell
  • Built-in protective pocket for Apple Card or ID
  • Magnetic tab keeps phone and wallet closed
  • Holds bank cards and cash or receipts

If the BookBook vol. 2 isn't the kind of case you were looking for for your new iPhone 12, check out our list of the Best iPhone 12 Cases of 2020.

The BookBook vol. 2 case comes in Black or Brown leather for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It retails for $69.99 and is available to order now from Twelve South's website.

