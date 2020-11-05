What you need to know
- Twelve South has launched BookBook vol.2 for the iPhone 12 lineup.
- The new case features a magnetic closure and shell.
- It also features a special spot to store your Apple Card.
Twelve South, makers of popular accessories for a range of Apple products, has announced its latest generation of BookBook for the iPhone 12 lineup.
The BookBook iPhone case has been a fan favorite of Twelve South for years now. BookBook vol. 2 brings some notable updates to the iPhone case with a magnetic closure, a magnetic leather shell, and a space for your Apple Card.
BookBook, the original wallet case, has long been a Twelve South fan favorite. Now, hot off the press is our newest edition, BookBook vol. 2 for iPhone. What's new with this update of our legendary case? A magnetic closure for better phone and wallet protection, a magnetic leather shell for easy separation of wallet and phone, and a safe space for your brand-new Apple Card. If you're addicted to BookBooks, you know the story. If you've never owned a BookBook, read on to discover how this luxury case streamlines your everyday carry while protecting your iPhone.
To celebrate the release, Twelve South released a video showcasing their favorite features of the case:
Here is the full feature set of BookBook vol. 2 for the iPhone 12:
- Premium leather, all-in-one iPhone case, wallet, and viewing stand
- Fully removable magnetic leather iPhone shell
- Built-in protective pocket for Apple Card or ID
- Magnetic tab keeps phone and wallet closed
- Holds bank cards and cash or receipts
If the BookBook vol. 2 isn't the kind of case you were looking for for your new iPhone 12, check out our list of the Best iPhone 12 Cases of 2020.
The BookBook vol. 2 case comes in Black or Brown leather for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It retails for $69.99 and is available to order now from Twelve South's website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
HEY Email now supports multiple accounts on iPhone and iPad
HEY Email might not be for everyone, but those who do use it can now set up multiple accounts on iPhone and iPad.
Review: Tom Bihn's Shadow Guide V2 33 is comfy and spacious
Tom Bihn has just released an updated Shadow Guide top-loading backpack. Is it worth the price?
Fortnite could be back on iPhone before year's end but not the App Store
Gamers on iPhone and iPad could be able to play Fortnite within months, but they'll need to do it via their web browser and Nvidia's cloud solution.
Hit the road with a new Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer travel case
Give your Polaroid Mint Camera & Printer a little love. Cushion it against drops and dings with travel case. These are our top picks this year.