SurfacePad is a minimalist cover designed to protect your phone from regular hazards like the keys in your pocket or the water rings on the bar at your favorite coffee shop. This thin leather wrap barely adds any thickness to your phone so it easily slips into pockets or phone slots in purses and backpacks. When you do need a rugged case for outdoor adventure, you can peel SurfacePad off and put it back on when you return. How's that for convenience?

Twelve South, the popular Apple accessory brand, has announced the SurfacePad for the iPhone 12 lineup, a new minimalist leather wallet cover that carries two cards and is also compatible with Apple's MagSafe charging technology.

The SurfacePad secures itself to the back of your iPhone with an adhesive that Twelve South says is reusable. The company says that not only can you peel it off and put it back on without an issue, but that it will never leave a residue on your iPhone.

SurfacePad sticks to your phone with SurfaceGrip 2.0, a super-secure, reusable adhesive. Didn't get SurfacePad perfectly straight the first time you put it on? Peel it off and try again. Need to use a waterproof case on a vacation? Peel off SurfacePad and put it back on when you get home. SurfaceGrip 2.0 leaves no sticky residue behind so your phone will be in great condition when trade-in time rolls around. By the way, SurfacePad for iPhone is part of the bigger SurfacePad family of covers.

Below is the full feature list for the SurfacePad for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini:

Ultra-slim cover that protects the surface of iPhone

Fully MagSafe compatible with cards attached

Crafted from luxuriously soft Napa leather

Two interior pockets for ID / bank cards

You can purchase the SurfacePad directly from Twelve South.