What you need to know
- Twelve South has launched the SurfacePad for the iPhone 12 lineup.
- The new wallet case carries two cards and is compatible with MagSafe.
Twelve South, the popular Apple accessory brand, has announced the SurfacePad for the iPhone 12 lineup, a new minimalist leather wallet cover that carries two cards and is also compatible with Apple's MagSafe charging technology.
SurfacePad is a minimalist cover designed to protect your phone from regular hazards like the keys in your pocket or the water rings on the bar at your favorite coffee shop. This thin leather wrap barely adds any thickness to your phone so it easily slips into pockets or phone slots in purses and backpacks. When you do need a rugged case for outdoor adventure, you can peel SurfacePad off and put it back on when you return. How's that for convenience?
The SurfacePad secures itself to the back of your iPhone with an adhesive that Twelve South says is reusable. The company says that not only can you peel it off and put it back on without an issue, but that it will never leave a residue on your iPhone.
SurfacePad sticks to your phone with SurfaceGrip 2.0, a super-secure, reusable adhesive. Didn't get SurfacePad perfectly straight the first time you put it on? Peel it off and try again. Need to use a waterproof case on a vacation? Peel off SurfacePad and put it back on when you get home. SurfaceGrip 2.0 leaves no sticky residue behind so your phone will be in great condition when trade-in time rolls around. By the way, SurfacePad for iPhone is part of the bigger SurfacePad family of covers.
Below is the full feature list for the SurfacePad for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini:
- Ultra-slim cover that protects the surface of iPhone
- Fully MagSafe compatible with cards attached
- Crafted from luxuriously soft Napa leather
- Two interior pockets for ID / bank cards
You can purchase the SurfacePad directly from Twelve South. If the SurfacePad isn't your kind of iPhone case, check out our list of the Best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Moodmonk is a mood journal for those of us who need a little help sometimes
We all need a little help from time to time and Moodmonk is an app that tracks your mood and then suggests activities that could improve it.
Reelgood: Disney+'s 'Loki' was by far the most-streamed premiere of Q2 2021
New stats show that Disney+ has a hit on its hands with Loki proving to be the most popular premiere of the quarter by far.
WhatsApp is testing sticker suggestions based on what you type
WhatsApp is testing a new feature on iPhone that will suggest a sticker based on what a user is typing.
Take-offs and landings are smooth business with one of these landing pads
A drone landing pad gives your craft a smooth, solid surface to make gimbal calibrations before take-offs. It also makes returning to home effortless. These are the best drone landing pads available this year.