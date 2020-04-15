Twelve South has been making accessories for Apple stuff for years and now it's turned it's attention to making the humble notebook look a little nicer. Enter ColorKit, a wrap that takes your boring MacBook Pro and adds a splash of color.

Available in Aqua, Black, Coral, Forest Green, Deep Rose, the wrap costs $29.99 and is designed for the 13-inch MacBook Pro. And you'll get wraps that cover the top, bottom, deck, and keyboard of Mac. The only thing that doesn't look like it gets any wrapping treatment is the trackpad. Whether that's good or not, we'll leave you to decide.

Make your MacBook Pro yours by changing the color of your Mac inside and out with ColorKit. Choose the color that fits your style and personality. Simply apply the wraps over the top, bottom, deck and keyboard of your 13-inch MacBook Pro and just like that, your MacBook is an inspiring new color that will turn heads and fuel your creativity. Add a matching desktop background and the total transformation is complete.

We're told that removing the wrap should be a fairly easy process and that no sticky mess will be left behind. Wraps have come a long way in recent years so I see little reason to doubt Twelve South at its word here.