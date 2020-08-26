What you need to know
- Twelve South has announced the new BookBook Cover for iPad.
- Not only does it protect your iPad, but your Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio as well.
- It's available now from $69.99.
Twelve South today announced the BookBook Cover for iPad, a case that takes the popular book-like aesthetic and brings it to not just iPads, but their keyboards as well.
Compatible with a raft of iPads, the new BookBook Cover works great even when the Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio is attached, meaning there's no need to detach them just to make your iPad look great. And keep it safe, of course.
BookBook Cover includes the most requested feature in a BookBook for iPad: room for your smart keyboard. That's right. BookBook Cover keeps your iPad and your favorite Apple keyboard safely together and protected between two hardback book covers. Open BookBook and type away in the office, coffee shop, airplane tray table or wherever work or adventure takes you. BookBook Cover also has an interior pocket for documents and your charging cable.
The BookBook Cover for iPad supports all kinds of iPads, including iPad Pro.
BookBook Cover (12.9-inch)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch with Magic Keyboard
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch with Smart Keyboard Folio
BookBook Cover (11-inch)
- iPad Pro 11-inch with Magic Keyboard
- iPad Pro 11-inch with Smart Keyboard Folio
- iPad Air (3rd gen) with Smart Keyboard
- iPad (7th gen) with Smart Keyboard
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch with Smart Keyboard
If that sounds like something you want for your iPad, you can order the BookBook Cover for iPad direct from Twelve South right now, starting at $69.99.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Amora is the tea subscription box for coffee fans
Do you like both coffee and tea, or do you have household members with different preferences? Check out Amora, a coffee and tea company that offers subscription boxes for both.
DJI's new OM 4 magnetic gimbal does away with those awkward mounts
DJI has a new magnetic gimbal and it might just have the most awesome mount yet.
Epic tells iPhone and Mac users that 'Apple is blocking Fortnite updates'
Epic wants to make sure that iOS and iPadOS users know why they're being left behind when Season 4 arrives tomorrow.
These instant cameras will bring back that nostalgic photo print feeling
Instant cameras are a fun way to create and keep memories. You shoot, print, and capture images in literally seconds. Not all cameras are keepers. If you're looking to shoot and print like a pro, take a look at the best instant cameras on the market.