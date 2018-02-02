This is kind of weird, we know, but Twelve South's Inspire candle is actually quite popular amongst the tech crowd. Right now you can save $10 on the candle, dropping the price to just $19.99 at Amazon. This is the second version of the candle, and it's actually a limited edition one as well. It's said to have a burn time of up to 70 hours and has notes of grapefruit, herbaceous flowers, and more to clear your mind of clutter and stimulate your creativity.

You can see the inspiration from Apple in its container design. Does this really smell like a new Mac? Probably not, but those who have tried it love it, so it's definitely still worth checking out.

See at Amazon