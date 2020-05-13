Twitter has updated its iOS app for both iPhone and iPad with a new Retweets with comments feature.

Twitter made the announcement on erm... Twitter... overnight stating:

Don't miss the Tweets about your Tweet. Now on iOS, you can see Retweets with comments all in one place.

The feature is very straightforward, as you can see from the attached video. Now, on iOS, you can tap on the Retweets marker on one of your tweets, and you'll be greeted with two separate lists, one for Retweets with comments, and one for Retweets without.

Twitter has made several other improvements to its app in recent days. Earlier this week, it added a new labelling system to combat misinformation regarding COVID-19. Tweets with false information are now labelled with a message that states:

Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet conflicts with guidance from public health experts regarding COVID-19.

Last week, Twitter also announced a new feature that would let users reconsider sending tweets that contain hurtful language, prompting people to either confirm their tweet or to revise it.

Finally, a new layout Twitter is experimenting with will show you a much clearer thread of replies and responses to tweets using lines and indentations to denote a thread. Twitter also moved the like, Retweet and reply icons behind a new 'tap for replies' button to see how this could impacting following and engaging with a conversation.

Twitter is available for iOS from the App Store