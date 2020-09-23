Twitter adds new 'Share Tweet' feature to iOS, but some users aren't happy

Twitter has rolled out full support for its new iOS 'Share Tweet' menu, which is supposed to help you share Tweets with fewer taps.

In a tweet the company stated:

Now available to everyone on iOS: the new "Share Tweet" menu that lets you share Tweets to other apps in fewer taps.

The feature was rolled out for testing on iOS in August, and many were quick to point out that they would much prefer to use Apple's native Activity View, formerly named Share Sheet, in iOS.

Please make an additional toggle in Settings for users who want the native Share sheet immediately — Matthew Cassinelli (@mattcassinelli) August 6, 2020

Whilst Twitter pointed out that share sheet access was available if you tapped the 'share via' button, that wasn't enough for some:

Hey Matthew - you'll be able to access the native share sheet by pressing "share via" (pictured above) just as you are with the current share experience. Hope this helps. — Laura Burkhauser (@burkenstocks) August 6, 2020

Twitter says that it has added long press support for share sheet, meaning a long press on the share icon will take you to the native iOS view, rather than Twitter's new menu, but it wasn't enough for some. One user commented:

yo, this is horrible. native iOS share sheet provides a better experience and more options. Especially AirDrop. Like....really, no AirDrop in the new share sheet UI...

A couple of folks also pointed out that the feature's gradients are off, and that the design on Mac still needs a little work...

ahhhhhHHHHHHHHHHH IT LOOKS SO MAD ON MAC pic.twitter.com/K1cdlXgMQ8 — 🅳🅈🄻🄰🄽 (@DylanMcD8) September 22, 2020

Twitter's new Share Tweet menu is available for Twitter on iOS, version 8.37. As Twitter has noted, it looks like the long press option for accessing Activity View hasn't rolled out to everyone yet.