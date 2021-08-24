The company announced that Spaces, its Clubhouse competitor, is taking over the area where Fleets used to be. In a tweet on the official Spaces account, Twitter says that some users on iOS and Android will now start to see Spaces show up at the top of their timeline.

According to the company, the only Spaces that will show here are ones that people who you follow are currently listening to. If you don't want your followers to see the Spaces that you are in, you can turn it off in the app's settings.

we're experimenting with ways to help you discover more Spaces. for some of you on iOS and android, if someone you follow is listening to a Space, you'll see it at the top of your tl. you can control who can see your listening activity in your settings. send us your thoughts!

you can control who can see your listening activity in your settings.

— Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 24, 2021

It looks like Spaces, if this experiment goes well, might officially take over the real estate where Fleets used to be. Fleets, Twitter's version of Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and whoever else's stories feature, was shut down by the company last month. The company says that the feature was not being used enough to keep it around.

Hopefully, Spaces fares better in that real estate than Fleets did.