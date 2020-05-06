Twitter is testing changes to its iOS layout that should make conversations easier to follow.

In a tweet yesterday, Twitter Support stated:

Your conversations are the 💙 of Twitter, so we're testing ways to make them easier to read and follow. Some of you on iOS and web will see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom and to fit more of the convo in one view.

Twitter is also experimenting with a new 'tap for replies' button, which will then give access to the like, Retweet and reply icons. Essentially, if you want to like or retweet something you'll have to tap twice instead of once:

We're also experimenting with placing like, Retweet, and reply icons behind a tap for replies. We're trying this with a small group on iOS and web to see how it affects following and engaging with a convo. We'll keep you updated as the conversation experience evolves!

Twitter has been experimenting with the features on its prototype 'twttr' app, essentially a public beta. Clearly, if Twitter is starting to roll out these changes to its main platform, it is obviously happy with how initial testing has gone. The move is designed to make conversations on Twitter easier to follow, almost akin to Reddit posts. Twitter has also said it will keep users updated as "the conversation experience evolves", so it's highly likely that more changes could be on the way!