What you need to know
- Twitter is testing a new layout for iOS and the web.
- Lines and indentations will turn conversations into more easily readable threads.
- Twitter is also putting likes, Retweet, and reply behind an extra tap.
Twitter is testing changes to its iOS layout that should make conversations easier to follow.
In a tweet yesterday, Twitter Support stated:
Your conversations are the 💙 of Twitter, so we're testing ways to make them easier to read and follow.
Some of you on iOS and web will see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom and to fit more of the convo in one view.
Your conversations are the 💙 of Twitter, so we’re testing ways to make them easier to read and follow.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020
Some of you on iOS and web will see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom and to fit more of the convo in one view. pic.twitter.com/sB2y09fG9t
Twitter is also experimenting with a new 'tap for replies' button, which will then give access to the like, Retweet and reply icons. Essentially, if you want to like or retweet something you'll have to tap twice instead of once:
We're also experimenting with placing like, Retweet, and reply icons behind a tap for replies. We're trying this with a small group on iOS and web to see how it affects following and engaging with a convo.
We'll keep you updated as the conversation experience evolves!
Twitter has been experimenting with the features on its prototype 'twttr' app, essentially a public beta. Clearly, if Twitter is starting to roll out these changes to its main platform, it is obviously happy with how initial testing has gone. The move is designed to make conversations on Twitter easier to follow, almost akin to Reddit posts. Twitter has also said it will keep users updated as "the conversation experience evolves", so it's highly likely that more changes could be on the way!
Apple expands mobility trends data throughout the US
Apple has expanded its mobility trends data to cover all 50 US states. The data can help governments and health authorities measure travel activity without infringing on user privacy.
Pandora reveals how staying at home has changed our listening habits
We spoke to Pandora about the trends it's seeing in its listening data thanks to stay-at-home measures, and found out more about their latest campaign.
Google Drive gets Face ID and Touch ID 'Privacy Screen' for iOS
Google Drive for iOS has been updated. You can now secure your files using your iOS passcode, and access them with Face ID and Touch ID.
Get back on task with these Wunderlist alternatives for iPhone and Mac
Upset Wunderlist is no more? Here are some solutions to get you back on task.