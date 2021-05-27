Twitter Blue is real and at least one person has already signed up for it.

Earlier this month, Jane Manchun Wong reported that Twitter would announce a new paid tier to its social media service called Twitter Blue. The supposed service would cost $2.99 per month and include premium features like being able to undo a tweet.

Wong also revealed that Twitter is apparently working on a tiered subscription service, of which the $2.99 Twitter Blue would only be a part. Scroll will be a part of a higher-priced tier. When Twitter acquired Scroll early last week, it was mentioned then that the service would later be part of Twitter's subscription offerings. I guess we now have a better idea of what those will look like.

Today, Wong says that Twitter has confirmed Twitter Blue through the App Store as it is listed as an in-app purchase. According to the screenshots posted to Twitter, the service will enable exclusive features for users like color themes, custom app icons, and a Reader Mode.

Twitter confirms "Twitter Blue", which costs $2.99 per month by publicly including such In-App Purchase on the App Store For testing, I've become the first paying Twitter Blue customer 😅 Twitter Blue comes with Color Themes as well as custom App Icons Reader Mode coming soon

It's still unclear when Twitter Blue will be officially rolled out to users, but it's looking pretty close. I checked and did not see Twitter Blue as an in-app payment option just yet, so it looks to still be in beta or only available to select users like Wong.