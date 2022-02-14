Twitter Community admins are getting new superpowers

Twitter is working on giving Community admins more control over what goes on inside them, according to a new report.

Engineer Nima Owji has been able to get a look at what Twitter is working on and it seems that the company will soon allow Community admins to better control who gains access to them. Specifically, admins will be able to control who can invite people to join in the conversation.

According to a screenshot shared by Owji, admins will be able to choose three different levels of invite options.

Open : Anyone can join and/or be invited to the Community

: Anyone can join and/or be invited to the Community Restricted : People must ask to join, and he mod team must approve those requests. People invited by the mod team are automatically approved

: People must ask to join, and he mod team must approve those requests. People invited by the mod team are automatically approved Allow members to issue invitations: People invited by existing members are automatically approved.

#Twitter will let @HiCommunities' admins choose whether the members will be able to invite other people or not! pic.twitter.com/fbeECBefPw — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) February 11, 2022

Communities are great ways for people to send tweets to, and read tweets by, other like-minded people around a specific subject such as iOS development or a sport. With this change in place admins will retain some control over who is able to get into a community rather than it becoming a free-for-all.

Unfortunately, there is no telling when this change will be made, however.