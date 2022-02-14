Twitter Community admins are getting new superpowers

What you need to know
- Twitter is working to give Community admins more controls.
- Admins will be able to prevent Community members from inviting others.
- Twitter hasn't officially announced the change but it's been discovered by engineer Nima Owji.
Twitter is working on giving Community admins more control over what goes on inside them, according to a new report.
Engineer Nima Owji has been able to get a look at what Twitter is working on and it seems that the company will soon allow Community admins to better control who gains access to them. Specifically, admins will be able to control who can invite people to join in the conversation.
According to a screenshot shared by Owji, admins will be able to choose three different levels of invite options.
- Open: Anyone can join and/or be invited to the Community
- Restricted: People must ask to join, and he mod team must approve those requests. People invited by the mod team are automatically approved
- Allow members to issue invitations: People invited by existing members are automatically approved.
Communities are great ways for people to send tweets to, and read tweets by, other like-minded people around a specific subject such as iOS development or a sport. With this change in place admins will retain some control over who is able to get into a community rather than it becoming a free-for-all.
Unfortunately, there is no telling when this change will be made, however.
Coinbase's insane Super Bowl ad propels it to no. 2 in the App Store
Coinbase's rather weird Super Bowl ad hit the spot more than you might have thought — the company's website couldn't stand the load and its app rose to number two in the App Store charts.
Review: WaterField's Tuck Backpack is slim yet spacious for all your gear
WaterField Designs is known for high-quality laptop bags and backpacks. The Tuck is the latest offering, and it's an incredibly streamlined rucksack for your MacBook, iPad, and other necessities.
Three new Macs have appeared in the Eurasian Economic Commission database
Three new, unannounced Macs have made an appearance in the Eurasian Economic Database (EEC) ahead of a likely announcement from Apple.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.