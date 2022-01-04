Twitter has confirmed that it has now completed the sale of its mobile ad platform to mobile game and marketing software company AppLovin. MoPub has changed hands for a massive $1.05 billion in cold, hard cash according to a TechCrunch report.

The MoPub sale was first announced back in October but it's taken a few months to get the process completed and now everything is done and dusted.

"With the sale of MoPub completed, we continue to concentrate our efforts on enhancing ads across our platform. Our goal is to deliver faster growth in key areas and accelerate our product development," said Bruce Falck, GM of Revenue Products, Twitter.

Twitter announced the sale's completion via press release and went on to say that the current MoPub platform will be closed as of March 31, 2022.

The MoPub platform, including network mediation, Advanced Bidding, and Marketplace, will sunset on March 31, 2022. The MoPub Dashboard and Reporting will be available until April 8, 2022. Publishers will benefit from a 90-day transition period from close to migrate off the MoPub platform. AppLovin will directly assist customers in their migration to the AppLovin MAX platform.

The sale comes amid ongoing changes to the ad industry, thanks in part to changes to Apple's platforms that prevent developers and companies from tracking users without their express permission. Twitter itself is also rolling out new features that it hopes will earn it money beyond ad revenue, with Twitter Blue and other tools like Super Follows changing the way the platform functions for both users and creators.