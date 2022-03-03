Twitter could be expanding into podcasts next

Podcasts are where everyone seems to want to be right now and it looks like Twitter could be the latest to jump in.

Engineer Jane Munchun Wong has been able to uncover a new Podcats app in the Twitter app that appears to be a holding page for something much more interesting. With Apple already big in podcasts and Spotify spending money to catch up, could Twitter be the next to get in on the act.

It's currently unknown exactly what Twitter has planned here, however. While there is undoubtedly the potential for Twitter hosting its own podcasts in a way that's similar to Spotify, it could instead be giving people a way to surface their existing podcasts via a new directory — something more akin to what Apple does already. Twitter has not announced anything yet, of course, but it does seem clear that something is in the works.

Twitter is working on Podcasts tab pic.twitter.com/64tTd3XPdu — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 2, 2022

How either of these approaches will be received by long-time Twitter users remains to be seen. The feature will only be available via the official Twitter app of course, and while the social network did initially start out life as just a collection of short messages in a timeline, it's expanded well beyond that. Twitter Spaces are a prime example of that, of course, and it seems possible that there could be a link between Spaces and a future podcasting initiative.

Until Twitter announces something we'll just have to wait and see. Whether Twitter will one day be the best iPhone app for listening to podcasts, however, I'm not so sure.