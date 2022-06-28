A quick glance at Downdetector shows that people have been experiencing issues with Twitter for some time now, with people reporting that they are unable to access the Twitter website.

If you're finding that you can't get your daily — or minutely! — Twitter fix, you aren't alone. A number of people are reporting issues right now.

Downdetector also notes that some other services are having timely problems, although it doesn't yet appear that a wider internet issue is being experienced. Sometimes problems like this precede wider issues relating to web infrastructure at large, but that doesn't seem to be the case here. At least right now!

Thankfully, Twitter is normally pretty good at getting its service back under control so we can cross our fingers and hope that whatever is awry right now, won't be for long! Our testing would suggest that using third-party apps to access Twitter works best right now, with Tweetbot being one of the best iPhone apps around.

All eyes will of course now be on Elon Musk to see what his thoughts on the outage are. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is still in the midst of a hostile takeover of the social network and he has already been outspoken about the company's failings in recent weeks. An outage is unlikely to have passed him by and any comment could be swift and severe!

This story is developing, check back for updates ...