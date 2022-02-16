Twitter is pushing out its new Safety Mode feature to half of all users in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand.

The company announced Tuesday:

Remember when we began testing a new feature called Safety Mode? After months of feedback from beta users, we're excited to expand this to some of you in several new English-speaking markets to gain more feedback and insights.

CNET reports that this means that the mode is coming to 50% of users in the six aforementioned countries and that Safety Mode is still in beta.

While Twitter may be one of the best iPhone apps for social media and staying plugged into world events, Twitter wants to make it a more welcoming place with less noise. Announcing the feature last September the company stated "Unwelcome Tweets and noise can get in the way of conversations on Twitter, so we're introducing Safety Mode, a new feature that aims to reduce disruptive interactions." This feature temporarily blocks accounts for seven days if they use potentially harmful language including insults or hateful remarks, or for sending repetitive and uninvited replies or mentions.

The system can autoblock users but you can always check to see who has been autoblocked and why, and you'll also get a safety notification when a temporary block comes to an end. Twitter says it wants people to enjoy healthy conversations on its platforms, and that this feature is one way it is limiting "overwhelming and unwelcome interactions."