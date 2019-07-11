Updated 4:00 p.m. ET: Twitter is back online. You can go back to tweeting.

Twitter is having some serious issues. The social media site seems to be experiencing issues today and is failing to work for many users.

According to Down Detector, the issues seems to have started at 2:46 p.m. ET and they seem to be still going on. We've tried to access the site and are greeted with a "Something is technically wrong" notice. Users around the world are reporting the site is down as well.

We'll update the post as Twitter comes back online and starts working again.

Are you experiencing issues as well?