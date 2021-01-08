Twitter has permanently suspended Donald Trump's account

What you need to know
- Twitter has permanently suspended Donald Trump from its platform.
- The company says the decision comes after a close review of content on his account.
A day after placing at least a 12-hour lock on President Donald Trump's Twitter account, the company has announced that, after a close review of recent tweets from the President and the context around them, they are permanently suspending the account from the social media platform.
After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.
The company had originally locked the account and said that, in order to remove the lock, the President would have to remove three flagged tweets. According to the Twitter Safety account, additional violations were found which resulted in the permanent suspension.
The President is still blocked from other social media apps as well. Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat have all placed an indefinite lock on Donald Trump's accounts as well.
Apple TV+ debuts a trailer for new psychological thriller 'Losing Alice'
Losing Alice is shaping up to be another hit for Apple TV+.
Sony announces some new 8K and 4K TVs with AirPlay 2 & HomeKit Support
Sony has announced quite a few new TVs ahead of CES, with some of them supporting Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit,
Download Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon from Apple Arcade now
There's a hot new game on Apple Arcade and it's from a familiar franchise!
The best stands for the iPad Air 4 are here
Your new iPad Air 4 needs a stand so you can watch movies and your favorite videos without having to continually hold it. Lets find out which are the best ones to buy.