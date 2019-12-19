What you need to know
- Twitter for iPad has had a lick of paint.
- There are now two columns and less wasted space.
- The new interface is rolling out now.
Twitter is in the middle of rolling out a new interface for its iPad app. First spotted by AppleSfera (via 9to5Mac) the refresh is available for some now, while others may have to wait a little while.
Once the new interface appears on your device you'll see a two-column interface that removes some of the wasted space that Twitter users have had to deal with for far too long. The menu bar has also been moved from the bottom of the screen to the size, allowing the app to make better use of the larger iPad convas. The new, second column plays host to dynamic information like follow suggestions and trends.
But none of this really fixes the issues that the Twitter app has, but rather masks them. The app still can't compete with the likes of Tweetbot and Twitteriffic on some important fronts. Like actually using time-based timelines, for example.
You can download Twitter from the App Store although the updated interface seems to be rolling out slowly but surely.
