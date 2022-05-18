Twitter launches exclusive Spaces for Super Followers

If you've been trying to figure out another way to cash in on your tweets, Twitter has something new for you.

In a post from the Super Follows account, the company has announced Super Follows Spaces. Now, creators can host a Twitter Space exclusively for people who Super Follow their account. It's basically taken the concept of Twitter Spaces and Super Follows and smashed them together like a child with their dinosaur toys.

Twitter says that the feature is rolling out now for all Super Follows creators:

introducing Super Follows Spaces 🤝 a new way to get even more connected with your Super Followers



rolling out now to all Super Follows creators pic.twitter.com/sX2fuGfiX8 — Super Follows (@SuperFollows) May 17, 2022

The company already offers Ticketed Spaces for creators, which allows them to charge a price in order to attend a Space, but this is a big addition to Super Follows. Until now, the only selling point for Super Following a Twitter account has been the privilege of seeing and interacting with exclusive tweets from the creator.

Now, if a creator chooses to use the feature, of course, you'll be able to attend a Twitter Space where the only other guests are others who also Super Follow the account. It could be a cool way for creators to host a more intimate event with a smaller, more dedicated fanbase.

If you are wondering if any of your favorite Twitter accounts offer Super Follows, just check in on their profile where the "Follow" button is. If it's offered, you definitely can't miss it.