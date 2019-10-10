What you need to know Twitter for Mac is now available to download from the Mac App Store.

It launches with support for live streams and automatic Dark Mode.

The app is one of the first to use Apple's Catalyst technology to bring iPad apps to the Mac.

Today, the Twitter for Mac app has made its return to the Mac App Store. Originally announced at WWDC 2019, many were expecting its return when macOS Catalina became available, but the new OS rolled out without Twitter for Mac. That changed today, as Twitter for Mac became available to download for all macOS Catalina users.

When Apple announced its Catalyst technology at WWDC 2019 in June, the company talked about how developers will now be able to bring their existing iPad apps to the Mac. With well over a million iPad apps on the iOS App Store, this spelled a huge opportunity for developers and for users who have enjoyed apps on the iPad but have had to switch to a browser when accessing the same app on their Mac. One of the apps highlighted at WWDC was Twitter, who had once had a Mac app but had shut it down years ago. Now, with Catalyst, Twitter has taken its iPad app and brought it back to the Mac.