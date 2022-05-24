Twitter Media has rebranded itself as Twitter Create

What you need to know
- Twitter has rebranded Twitter Media to Twitter Create.
- The new direction will serve professional content creators on the platform.
- That includes writers, podcasters, gaming, and nonprofits.
Twitter has rebranded its media page as it shifts its focus toward the creator economy.
In a blog post on the company's website, Twitter has announced that Twitter Media has been rebranded to Twitter Create. Twitter Create will serve as "the destination that helps professional content creators get the most out of Twitter."
The company said that it made the change in order to "create a better experience for you and serve a broader range of audiences." Some of that broader range includes creators like writers, podcasters, gaming, and nonprofits.
So what's changed? First up, the name. "Create" aligns with what people like you are trying to achieve on Twitter, and we want to empower you to shape the culture as a professional content creator, whether you're a social media manager, a journalist, a thought leader, or a creator.
In addition to the name change, we've also expanded the number of industries we serve, branching out to include writers, podcasters, gaming, and nonprofits. For the first time, we've also grouped content together by a specific goal that we know professional content creators care about, launching with goals for relevance, monetization, and engagement, with more goals to follow in the future.
The company continues to push forward with a number of changes as it also grapples with the ups and downs of Elon Musk's bid to purchase the company.
Twitter Create, its resources, and its new direction are all available now for content creators on the platform.
