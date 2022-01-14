What you need to know
- Twitter is now letting everyone record their Spaces.
- Hosts of Spaces can now record them by pressing the 'Record Space' button.
- Spaces will be available for 30 days after they end.
Social network Twitter has expanded on a feature that is rolled out to a limited number of Spaces users last month. Now, everyone who hosts a Space can choose to record it with that recording hanging around for 30 days.
Those wishing to record their space can tap a new 'Record Space' button to get the ball rolling. Twitter says that public playback of the new recording will be available for 30 days after the original Space came to an end. An option to manually delete a recording sooner than the 30-day period can also do that, too.
All of this is available via the iOS app of course, with third-party Twitter apps still out in the cold. Whether the Twitter app is the best iPhone app for using the social network or not, it's definitely the only place where the option to host a Space is available to iPhone users. Playback of Spaces is supported via the web version of Twitter, however.
Recording Spaces is a great way to allow people to listen back to those that they participated in. It's also a wonderful way to allow those who couldn't make the live Space a chance to listen in after the fact, too.
If you aren't yet using the official Twitter app you can download it from the App Store right now — it's free.
