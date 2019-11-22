Twitter now supports two-factor authentication without a phone number.

Twitter has announced that it now supports two-factor authentication without the need for a phone number.

We're also making it easier to secure your account with Two-Factor Authentication. Starting today, you can enroll in 2FA without a phone number. https://t.co/AxVB4QWFA1

Previously, Twitter users who wished to use two-factor authentication to secure their Twitter account were required to provide a phone number as a backup option. It's well known that this left users vulnerable to SIM-swapping attacks, famously, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had his own Twitter account hacked in August of this year.

The news will come as a big relief to anyone wary of having to attach their phone number to their Twitter account. Twitter also faced controversy earlier this year, after it was forced to admit that phone numbers provided for safety or security purposes including two-factor authentication were inadvertently used for advertising.

Now users are able to unlink their phone number within account settings, whilst retaining two-factor authentication.