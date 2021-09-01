What you need to know
- Twitter has launched Super Follows.
- The new feature allows Twitter users to subscribe for exclusive access to their favorite personalities or brands.
- Twitter users who enable the feature can earn money for exclusive tweets and more.
You can now pay your favorite Tweeters for some exclusive Tweets.
Today, Twitter announced the rollout of Super Follows, a new way for people on Twitter to share subscriber-only content and earn money for it. The company says that the feature is currently only available to a small number of users who applied to the new program.
Today we're excited to introduce Super Follows, a new way for people to earn monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers on Twitter. With Super Follows, people can create an extra level of conversation on Twitter (sharing bonus Tweets and more!) to interact authentically with their most engaged followers – all while earning money.
The company has revealed that those who turn on Super Follows can charge $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 a month. Becoming a Super Follower will get subscribers access to exclusive Tweets for now but Twitter says this will expand to "Super Follows-only Spaces, newsletters, the choice to opt in to different subscription tiers that creators can offer, the ability to subscribe anonymously and more."
Through Super Follows, people can set a monthly subscription of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 a month to monetize bonus, "behind-the-scenes" content for their most engaged followers on Twitter. And followers get extra special access to their unfiltered thoughts, early previews and subscriber-only conversations from their favorite accounts.
The feature is rolling out now in the United States and Canada for iOS users and the company says it plans to continue the rollout globally over the next few weeks.
Apple asks all U.S. employees to disclose if they are vaccinated
Apple has sent a new memo to U.S. employees that asks them to voluntarily disclose if they are vaccinated against COVID-19.
Face Exercises is a new AR workout app for your mug
There are tons of workout apps in the App Store already — and some of them are even designed to help you do workouts for your face. But Face Exerciser is a newcomer that offers something different — AR support for tracking your face as you follow the app's instructions.
Apple debuts 9/11 documentary on TV+, features exclusive new testimony
A brand new 9/11 documentary has today aired on Apple TV+. It contains unseen images and exclusive new testimony from President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, and Condoleezza Rice.
Keep out the crumbs and dust with a keyboard cover for your MacBook Pro
Heard rumblings about the MacBook Pro keyboard being felled by nothing more than a speck of dust? It can happen, so grab one of these keyboard covers and protect your tech.