Twitter opens up voice tweets to more iOS users

What you need to know
- Twitter began testing voice tweets in June.
- The initial test was only available to a limited number of people.
- The company is now opening the feature up to more people.
After bringing voice tweets to a limited number of accounts in June, Twitter just announced that it is now making the same feature available to more people. But only those using iPhones and iPads.
Twitter is selling the new feature as an accessibility one, but anyone and everyone can take advantage of it.
We're rolling out voice Tweets to more of you on iOS so we can keep learning about how people use audio.
Since introducing the feature in June, we've taken your feedback seriously and are working to have transcription available to make voice Tweets more accessible.
Unfortunately, Twitter isn't saying when we can expect this feature to be available for all accounts, but it's also testing a similar feature that lets people slide into your DMs with their voice. That's only available in Brazil right now, too.
Have you been given the new voice tweets to test out? Shout out in the comments if you have!
Microsoft testing Word and Excel trackpad support for iPad
Microsoft has rolled out testing for trackpad support within its Word and Excel apps for iPad.
iPhone 12 64GB model incoming, says leaker, shipments start next week
Leaker Jon Prosser has confirmed that the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will both feature a 64GB storage option, despite previous reports Apple would be ditching the smallest configuration this year. Apple's iPhone 12 Pro lineup will start at 128GB.
Judge says that Epic's lawsuit against Apple should go to trial by jury
In today's hearing, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers would not grant Epic an injunction against Apple and recommended the lawsuit go to trial.
All the limited and special edition Nintendo Switch consoles you can buy
Don't want your Nintendo Switch to look like everyone else's? These limited edition Switch consoles will stand out in a crowd—and you can buy one today.