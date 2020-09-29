Twitter opens up voice tweets to more iOS users

After bringing voice tweets to a limited number of accounts in June, Twitter just announced that it is now making the same feature available to more people. But only those using iPhones and iPads.

Twitter is selling the new feature as an accessibility one, but anyone and everyone can take advantage of it.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice!



Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

We're rolling out voice Tweets to more of you on iOS so we can keep learning about how people use audio. Since introducing the feature in June, we've taken your feedback seriously and are working to have transcription available to make voice Tweets more accessible.

Unfortunately, Twitter isn't saying when we can expect this feature to be available for all accounts, but it's also testing a similar feature that lets people slide into your DMs with their voice. That's only available in Brazil right now, too.

Have you been given the new voice tweets to test out? Shout out in the comments if you have!