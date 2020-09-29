Verizon BOGO Alert! Get two iPhone 11 for $15/mo with a new Unlimited line

Shout it out

Twitter opens up voice tweets to more iOS users

There's no word on when it'll come to all accounts, though.
Oliver Haslam

Twitter on iPhoneSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Twitter began testing voice tweets in June.
  • The initial test was only available to a limited number of people.
  • The company is now opening the feature up to more people.

After bringing voice tweets to a limited number of accounts in June, Twitter just announced that it is now making the same feature available to more people. But only those using iPhones and iPads.

Twitter is selling the new feature as an accessibility one, but anyone and everyone can take advantage of it.

We're rolling out voice Tweets to more of you on iOS so we can keep learning about how people use audio.

Since introducing the feature in June, we've taken your feedback seriously and are working to have transcription available to make voice Tweets more accessible.

Unfortunately, Twitter isn't saying when we can expect this feature to be available for all accounts, but it's also testing a similar feature that lets people slide into your DMs with their voice. That's only available in Brazil right now, too.

Have you been given the new voice tweets to test out? Shout out in the comments if you have!