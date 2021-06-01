What you need to know
- Twitter is reportedly set to launch a new weather forecast service.
- The service, called Tomorrow, will launch across 16 cities in North America.
Twitter is working with meteorologist Eric Holthaus to launch a local weather news service on the platform, according to a new report.
That report, coming out of Axios, has the service set to be named Tomorrow with a launch taking place at some point today. Initially, it looks set to cover "16 cities in North America with the participation of 18 local meteorologists."
Twitter is partnering with veteran climate journalist and meteorologist Eric Holthaus to launch a local weather news service on the platform called "Tomorrow" that will be built using all of Twitter's new creator products — from paid newsletters to ticketed live audio rooms and more.
The same report says that we can look forward to newsletters and more as part of the new service, with membership-specific content also in the works. That membership is set to start at $10 monthly, we're told.
The team will produce newsletters and exclusive long-form content on Twitter via the company's newly-acquired newsletter platform Revue, as well as membership-specific short-form content for users, such as ticketed live audio sessions via Twitter "Spaces" and audience Q&A services.
You can read more about what Twitter is set to announce over in the original Axios post and we expect something more official from Twitter later today. The Tomorrow website is already live, too
