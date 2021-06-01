Twitter is working with meteorologist Eric Holthaus to launch a local weather news service on the platform, according to a new report.

That report, coming out of Axios, has the service set to be named Tomorrow with a launch taking place at some point today. Initially, it looks set to cover "16 cities in North America with the participation of 18 local meteorologists."

The same report says that we can look forward to newsletters and more as part of the new service, with membership-specific content also in the works. That membership is set to start at $10 monthly, we're told.

You can read more about what Twitter is set to announce over in the original Axios post and we expect something more official from Twitter later today. The Tomorrow website is already live, too