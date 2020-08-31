What you need to know
- Twitter is handling Retweets with comments in a new way.
- They will now be called Quote Tweets and are searchable through the tweet they are quoting.
- Tap Quote Tweets on the original tweet to see all of the reactions.
Twitter is rolling out a new feature to all users of its platform. Starting today, Retweets with comments will now be called Quote Tweets and will be organized together under the original tweet.
In order to see all of the reactions, or Quote Tweets, to the original tweet, tap Quote Tweets on the tweet. This will take you to a list of all of the reactions from that tweet.
Twitter announced the new feature through the Twitter Support account (on Twitter of course).
"Tweets about a Tweet add more to the conversation, so we've made them even easier to find. Retweets with comments are now called Quote Tweets and they've joined the Tweet detail view. Tap into a Tweet, then tap "Quote Tweets" to see them all in one place."
Tweets about a Tweet add more to the conversation, so we've made them even easier to find.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 31, 2020
Retweets with comments are now called Quote Tweets and they've joined the Tweet detail view. Tap into a Tweet, then tap "Quote Tweets" to see them all in one place. pic.twitter.com/kMqea6AC80
The new feature is rolling out to all users of the platform starting today. If you check a tweet and Quote Tweets does not appear as an option, check to see if you have the latest update to the Twitter app on the App Store.
