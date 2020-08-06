A new update for Twitter on iOS will let users limit who can reply to their tweets.

Version 8.30 of the app was released today, August 6, and the release notes state:

In May, we tested a new way to have a chat with exactly who you want, so you can create and consume more meaningful exchanges. Now, everyone can try this new feature and choose who can reply to their Tweets.

Back in January, Twitter announced the new feature was coming soon to the platform, from that report:

Twitter is making changes to its platform to make tweeting less anxiety fraught for users. As per Mashable, the firm wants to improve what it dubs as conversational health on the platform. Essentially, Twitter is adding a new set of options that will let you choose who can reply to your tweet before sending it.

The feature lets you select from four classes of users:

Global - the current standard setting where everyone who sees your tweet can reply.

Group - People you follow, as well as people mentioned in the tweet.

Panel - anyone mentioned in the tweet.

Nobody - well... nobody.

People will still be able to retweet and quote your tweets, but the tool is designed specifically to help you control the tweet's reply thread to stop you "getting ratio'd".

The latest version of Twitter for iOS is available free from the App Store.