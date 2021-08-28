Twitter rolls out paid-for Ticketed Spaces, but only to some people for now

Twitter says it has begun to roll out its new paid-for Ticketed Spaces to a number of iOS users, but it could be a while before everyone has access to the feature.

According to a series of tweets, Twitter is rolling Ticketed Spaces out to iOS users as part of an experiment, but it hopes "to get it to everyone soon." Twitter says the reason for caution is simple — it wants to make sure the feature is working as it should before giving it to everyone.

Ticket Spaces allow users to sell access to their Spaces. Users must be over 18 and have hosted at least 3 spaces in the last 30 days to be able to apply to host a Ticketed Space. They'll also need to have at least 1,000 followers, too. The people hosting the Ticketed Spaces will receive 67% of the proceeds from their Space, with the rest making up Apple and Twitter's cut.

we want to help people creating cool Spaces make $$$. today, some Hosts will be able create Ticketed Spaces!



we’re experimenting on iOS only for now but we hope to get it to everyone soon. know it’s taking us a little time, but we want to get this right for you! https://t.co/xc68yWkOim — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 26, 2021

Twitter first began asking people to apply to be part of the Ticketed Spaces test in June, but this is the first time that we've seen the feature rolled out to users. Early reports are that it seems to be working well, although the number of testers is limited.

This is of course another feature that is only available via the official Twitter app. It may not be the best iPhone app fopr reading tweets, but it's very much the only way to access features like this.

Have you tried a Ticketed Space? Let me know how that worked for you in the comments below!