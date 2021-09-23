What you need to know
- Twitter says that it is working on a bug that caused some tweets to disappear.
- Users have been complaining that tweets sometimes disappear from their timeline for years.
- Twitter says it's rolling out fixes over the next two months.
Twitter has announced that it is working to fix a bug that caused tweets to disappear from a user's timeline even while they were reading them. According to a Twitter thread, the company is hoping to have the fix in place over the next couple of months.
The issue, as Twitter explains, was simple — new tweets would cause existing ones to move through the timeline, even when they were still being read. The issue is caused by the way the timeline automatically refreshes.
The background: a Tweet would move up the timeline as replies were added to the ongoing convo. Since some convos can evolve quickly, this made it so you didn't see the same Tweet repeated in the TL.
Now, a fix is coming.
These changes will only impact the official Twitter app, although that was also the only app that had the issue that needed to be fixed. If you've been battling with this issue for years, rejoice — your nightmare is almost over.
Twitter continues to tweak its official app and while it still isn't the best iPhone app for power users, it's getting better all the time. Now just give us some sort of timeline sync across devices and things will really be looking up!
