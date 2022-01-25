Twitter Super Follows to grow to include exclusive Spaces

Twitter has confirmed that it is working to expand its Super Follows feature by adding support for exclusive Spaces access.

The news came after Twitter exec Esther Crawford confirmed a discovery by engineer Jane Munchun Wong that outed the improved Super Follows. No information was given beyond the fact that exclusive Spaces are coming to Twitter Spaces, nor do we know when the change is likely to take place.

This is true. Excited the team is adding more touch points between creators + their Super Followers. 💙🎙️ https://t.co/LRGgKOblHj — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) January 25, 2022

Super Follows allow people to pay a subscription to individuals on Twitter, allowing them to earn monthly revenue in return. Those creators then provide various types of content including "bonus tweets and more" — something that will soon apparently include the ability to hold Spaces that can only be accessed by people who pay to Super Follow the host.

This will all of course require the official Twitter app, despite it not being the best iPhone app for actually using the social network. The news also comes hot on the heels of the news that Twitter continues to tweak its Trusted Friends feature, renaming it to Flock.

Twitter continues to tweak its service in various ways and this latest Super Follow change is just the latest. Changes around finding ways for creators — and Twitter — to make money have been at the heart of much of what Twitter has been doing of late and that's a trend that seems likely to continue for some while yet.