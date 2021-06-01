Twitter is testing new warning labels to prevent the spread of fake news

Twitter is testing three new warning labels that are designed to try and prevent the spread of misinformation. Tweets will include labels including "Get the latest," "Stay informed," and "Misleading" depending on their content.

The new labels were discovered by researcher Jane Munchun Wong with screenshots of all three shared for all to see. Wong had to tweet something that would trigger all three warnings, hence the rather odd content.

Twitter is working on three levels of misinformation warning labels:



“Get the latest”, “Stay Informed” and “Misleading” pic.twitter.com/0RdmMsRAEk — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 31, 2021

Since that tweet went live, Twitter Head of Site Integrity Yoel Roth has confirmed the labels' existence, saying that they're "early experiments" while inviting feedback on their current setup.

👀 some early experiments with new design treatments for our labels on misinformation. Let us know what you think, and how we can improve. (cc @tapatinah) https://t.co/BLXVDAhox7 — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) May 31, 2021

Twitter, like other social networks, has come under fire for the ease with which misinformation can spread. These labels are one way that such a problem could be dealt with, at least in part. There's no indication if or when these labels will be made available to all or whether they'll be limited to the official Twitter apps. Whether you're using Twitter or Tweetbot, knowing what information is real and what isn't is vital.

No matter which app you're using, shouldn't you be using it on the best iPhone around? We think so!