What you need to know
- Twitter is testing a new edge-to-edge user experience.
- The new UI expands photos, GIFs, and videos to the edge of the timeline.
- It is currently available to a small number of users.
Twitter is starting to look a little more like Instagram with its latest test.
The company announced that it is now testing out a new way to display photos, GIFs, and videos in its iOS app. Currently, all of these pieces of media are contained in a box with a decent amount of dead space on the left and right sides of the screen. Twitter seems to think that the space could be useful.
Instead of confining this media into a box with dead space around it, Twitter is now testing out "edge to edge" tweets that will span the entire width of the timeline. This means that your photos, GIFs, and videos will take up more space underneath the text of your tweet.
You can check out a video that showcases how the content could look below.
Now testing on iOS:
Edge to edge Tweets that span the width of the timeline so your photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine.
The new user experience is rolling out to a small group of Twitter users today and there does not appear to be an option to manually force it. If Twitter gets positive feedback it could make it the default experience for all users but it is unclear if and when that could happen.
The company also recently announced Super Follows, a new way for prominent people on Twitter to monetize their following.
Review: The Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO is safe, simple, and easy to use
Hands-free driving has never been easier. Just clip the Belkin Car Vent Mount PRO onto your car vent, snap the iPhone 12 into place, and off you go.
iPhone saved Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' filming
When you hear about an iPhone being involved in making a movie, you might expect it to be capturing footage using its cameras. But that isn't the case with Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Instead, director Destin Daniel Cretton had to resort to doing his job from an iPhone remotely
Review: Tom Bihn's Paradigm is perfect for your iPad and the essentials
Tom Bihn has revealed several new bag designs this year, including some small backpacks. The Paradigm is one of two new small backpacks that are perfect for your everyday carry essentials, including an 11-inch iPad Pro.
Protect your iPhone 12 Pro Max while keeping MagSafe with these cases
If you want to make the most with MagSafe on your iPhone 12 Pro Max, you'll need a case that is designed with MagSafe in mind. Here are our favorites.