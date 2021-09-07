Twitter is starting to look a little more like Instagram with its latest test.

The company announced that it is now testing out a new way to display photos, GIFs, and videos in its iOS app. Currently, all of these pieces of media are contained in a box with a decent amount of dead space on the left and right sides of the screen. Twitter seems to think that the space could be useful.

Instead of confining this media into a box with dead space around it, Twitter is now testing out "edge to edge" tweets that will span the entire width of the timeline. This means that your photos, GIFs, and videos will take up more space underneath the text of your tweet.

You can check out a video that showcases how the content could look below.

Now testing on iOS: Edge to edge Tweets that span the width of the timeline so your photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine.

The new user experience is rolling out to a small group of Twitter users today and there does not appear to be an option to manually force it. If Twitter gets positive feedback it could make it the default experience for all users but it is unclear if and when that could happen.

