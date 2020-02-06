Twitter has released an updated version of its iPhone and iPad app, restoring polls to their former glory. A previous update prevented some users from seeing the polls entirely and that has now been fixed. More importantly for some, it also adds an option to remove a feature that has caused quite the stir recently.

Starting with the bug fix, Twitter confirmed that the poll issue should be resolved in this latest update via its Twitter Support account last night.

Having trouble seeing polls in Tweets on iOS? Updating your app to version 8.7.1 when it becomes available for you in the App Store should help! Thanks for bearing with us while we worked on this. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 6, 2020

But there was no mention of a new feature that was first spotted by developer Steve Lederer. As Federico Viticci also shared, Twitter for iPad now has an option to completely disable the troublesome trends and search column. That's a column that was added a couple of months ago and has been the subject of much criticism ever since. And now it can be banished for good by flicking a simple toggle.

Update on this: Twitter has "fixed" the sidebar in its iPad app by offering a toggle in settings to disable the search column entirely (thanks for the tip @stevieled5).



Bye bye, trends 👋



And welcome back enlarged iPhone app that feels wasted on an iPad Pro 😔 pic.twitter.com/uM5ebARsIu — Federico Viticci (@viticci) February 5, 2020

People appeared to dislike the column for several reasons, and not just because it wasn't the most aesthetically pleasing way of reading tweets. Some noted that it meant they were exposed to things they wouldn't normally want to see which is absolutely a valid concern. And now they don't have to.