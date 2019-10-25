The popular Twitter app, Twitterrific, has been updated with support for Dark Mode, the iPad's multi-window system, and more.

If you're a Twitter user who refuses to use the official Twitter app you're probably using either Twitterrific or Tweetbot. Both are great apps but it's the former that is first to the multi-window game. And it's huge. Now, people can have multiple Twitterrific windows open on a single iPad with each window displaying a different feed.

That feed could be a list or even a whole new Twitter account depending on what works best at the time. Each window also remembers its own tab customizations and account details, too. It's the nearest thing to an iPad version of Tweetdeck we've seen yet.

And Twitterrific doesn't just support multi-window. It goes above and beyond, too.